I am hoping someone can point me in the right direction regarding virtual applications. We currently have some applications that require more resources (CPU, RAM) than our thick client workstations have. To resolve this in a quick manner we stood up a Windows 10 VM with 2 CPUs and 64 GB of RAM to which the user would logon and was able to run the application. Now we are getting more requests to have these VMs create so that other users can run this (and other) application.