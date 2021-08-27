Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s most important announcement is consistency

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie’s Destiny Showcase on Tuesday revealed a ton of exciting news for Guardians. Destiny 2 has a lot coming to it over the next few years, with crafting, three expansions, a new weapon type, reworks for existing subclasses, the return of Gjallarhorn, and a continuation into a whole new story after 2024’s The Final Shape expansion. But the showcase’s most important announcement came and went in a flash: Starting this December, Destiny 2 players will get a new raid or dungeon every three months.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Social Games#Glass#The Witch#Prophecy#Fireteam#The Division 2#Marvel#Crystal Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Reveal Event Reaction - Fireteam Chat

The Destiny 2 Witch Queen Reveal had everyone excited about the future of the series. We react to all the news from the event and also talk about Destiny 2 Season of the Lost and how it ties into everything. Our Destiny 2 Witch Queen reaction meant we had to bring the crew back together to chat one more time for such a big event. In addition, as the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary celebration nears, Bungie showcased many of the items you'll be able to acquire in-game when it launches next year.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Livestream: How To Watch Tuesday's Reveal

Developer Bungie will be hosting a special live stream for Destiny 2 on August 24. As for what fans can expect, Bungie revealed that the game's upcoming expansion The Witch Queen will be in the spotlight with a first look debuting this week. Destiny 2 Stream Start Time. Bungie's Witch...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Bungie’s Destiny 2 showcase for The Witch Queen: How to watch and what to expect

Anticipation is building towards the next big Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen. The game’s sixth expansion will release sometime in early 2022 as part of Year Five of Destiny 2‘s long content roadmap. The next expansion will focus on its namesake, Savathûn the Witch Queen; the Hive god sister of Xivu Arath, God of War and Oryx, the Taken King.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Preorders: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More

Destiny 2's next big expansion was officially unveiled during Bungie's latest showcase event. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases February 22, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. Multiple editions are already available to preorder, including a lavish Collector's Edition. You can get numerous bonuses and in-game content for preordering, and the items unlock instantly.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is coming, and following a major August 24 reveal, Guardians have a much better idea of what to expect from Bungie’s looter-shooter in Season 16 and beyond. Below, we outline all you need to know about the upcoming DLC including its release date, price, pre-orders,...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Destiny 2 promises to unveil The Witch Queen tomorrow evening

Bungie has confirmed it’ll offer up the first look at upcoming Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen in a Showcase event tomorrow. The showcase has been known about since it was announced back in July. However, a video today confirms that tomorrow’s event will offer up fans the first proper look at the online shooter’s next expansion. The Witch Queen herself is known as Savathun, formerly known as Sathona. In the universe of Destiny 2, she’s one of the progenitors of the Hive species.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date leaked via PlayStation Store

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date, among other details, has leaked online ahead of today's big showcase event. As first spotted by True Trophies earlier today on August 24, a pretty detailed PlayStation Store page for the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion appears to have gone live a little ahead of schedule. Chiefly, the store page reveals that the expansion will release next year on February 22, 2022. Hey, that's 2/22/22.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Reveals Time And New Season 3.30 Update

A special livestream is being hosted on Twitch today by Bungie, who have confirmed they will be revealing the new Destiny 2 Witch Queen DLC in full. The special event will be held one hour before the start of Season 15 – or Season of the Lost. The downside is...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen campaign has you hunting Hive Guardians

In Destiny 2’s Witch Queen campaign, players will head to the Throne World of the Hive queen Savathûn, where you’ll be facing off against twisted, Hive versions of the heroes you’ve embodied throughout your Destiny journey. That’s right: you’ll be hunting Hive Guardians in the sci-fi action-MMO game. As Guardians...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Savathûn Makes Her Grand Debut in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Bungie today fully revealed Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, including the titular antagonist, Savathûn. After seven years of build up, players will finally go toe-to-toe with Savathûn. Sister to Oryx, The Taken King, Savathûn has been biding her time and waiting for the perfect moment to strike. That time is now with a shocking twist, Savathûn has stolen the Light.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Teaser Hypes Savathun’s Reveal

The journey to Savathun, the Witch Queen has been pretty long for Destiny 2 fans, starting in September 2018 with the release of Forsaken and playing out in the background. However, with The Witch Queen expansion on the horizon, Bungie has offered a small sneak peek at the big bad herself. Check it out below.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Bungie compares Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s campaign with Titanfall 2 and Halo’s

Destiny has always had campaigns – linked sequences of missions telling a single (mostly) coherent story which can be played solo. But they’ve never been its purpose, or even, really, much of a highlight. With Destiny 2’s next big expansion, The Witch Queen, Bungie is looking to change that, and has even been so bold as to invite comparisons with some of the best single-player shooter campaigns ever made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy