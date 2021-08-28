U.S. confirms 2 'high-profile ISIS targets' killed in retaliatory strike in Afghanistan

Mere hours after President Joe Biden warned it was “highly likely” there would be another terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, a U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle filled with explosives in the Afghan capital on Sunday. The vehicle was carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate who were planning to strike the Kabul International Airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts, according to U.S. officials. The strike targeted “an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport,” said a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.” Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul had warned of a “specific, credible threat” to the area surrounding the Kabul airport.