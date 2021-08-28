Cancel
U.S. confirms 2 'high-profile ISIS targets' killed in retaliatory strike in Afghanistan

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
The United States is now able to confirm that "two high-profile" Islamic State leaders in Afghanistan who allegedly played a role in planning the deadly attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this week have been killed in a U.S. military retaliatory airstrike, Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said Saturday morning. A third target was reportedly wounded, and there are reportedly no known civilian casualties. The military first indicated they had killed an extremist leader in the strike on Friday, but more information has apparently come in since then.

