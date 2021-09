Tu Bloom – The Official Botanical Artist of the Grammys and Owner of the new Chicago Bloom Urban Garden Center. Properly Planning Your Garden Beds for Autumn Color:. As the weather quickly changes in the next few weeks, go out and take a closer look at your planters and garden areas that will need a nice fresh pop of colors. Did the heat take a toll on them? If so, cut back and clear them out for what is to come in the next with weeks whether it be mums, cabbage, kale etc.