John Schirrippa, East Hampton Native, Unity Band’s Sweeping the U.S.A

John Schirrippa, an East Hampton native, is a Knowledge Manager for United States Cyber Command and has worked for the Defense Department since 2004. John, EHHS Class of 2000, is a trainer and operational member with the Annapolis – Anne Arundel County Community Emergency Response Team while holding a Master of Science degree in Emergency Services Management. He is the founder of a nonprofit project called Unity Bands that had set a goal to donate $10,000 to COVID-19 response and research. At the time he wasn’t sure h what to expect.