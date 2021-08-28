How Much Rain Fell Between Thursday & Friday Morning In Minnesota?
Several areas of Minnesota saw rain Thursday night into Friday morning with multiple inches falling across portions of the state. A majority of the rain fell in the Southern third of the state, with some locations reporting over 3.5 inches falling. Glenville, located in Freeborn County had the most rainfall with over 5.5 inches falling. Here are the totals reported to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities from 10am Thursday, August 26 through 10am Friday, August 27th.power96radio.com
