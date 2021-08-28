Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

How Much Rain Fell Between Thursday & Friday Morning In Minnesota?

By Paul Shea
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several areas of Minnesota saw rain Thursday night into Friday morning with multiple inches falling across portions of the state. A majority of the rain fell in the Southern third of the state, with some locations reporting over 3.5 inches falling. Glenville, located in Freeborn County had the most rainfall with over 5.5 inches falling. Here are the totals reported to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities from 10am Thursday, August 26 through 10am Friday, August 27th.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, MN
City
Mendota Heights, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Dennison, MN
City
Northfield, MN
City
Eagan, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Kenyon, MN
City
Ellendale, MN
City
Mapleton, MN
City
Skyline, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Farmington, MN
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
County
Faribault County, MN
City
Jordan, MN
City
Mankato, MN
City
Waterville, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
City
Garden City, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nne#In Blue#The Twin Cities#Wells 3 5 Se 2 00#St Clair 1 21#Wsw#Se Skyline 1 00#Ap#Ne#Miesville#Apple Valley#Wanamingo#Red Wing 2 3#Cannon Falls#Vasa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Power 96

BEWARE! Bone-Chilling Temps Predicted this Winter for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

If you've ever needed a reason to move to Mexico or Hawaii, the Winter of 2021-2022 would be the reason. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the winter that is just ahead is going to be one of the longest and coldest for the entire country, including Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. In other words, you'd better dig out the winter coats and heavy parkas because we are in for a doozy!
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Labor Day weekend forecast mild after rain Thursday and Friday

That’s the weather forecast for Labor Day weekend. Until then, however, rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance for rain in the Omaha area Thursday night. Rain chances, though slight, begin in the afternoon Thursday in Omaha and intensify around 7 p.m., according to the weather service.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Check Out These SE Minnesota Prep Football Openers

Just like 2020, Owatonna will open their high school football season against Rochester Mayo. The teams actually ended their seasons against one another as well. OHS won each of those match-ups. The Spartans return quite a bit from their section runner-up team including the top passer from the Big Southeast District. The Huskies are a little green, without much varsity experience back for the five-time defending section champs. The Friday, September 3 game at 7 pm can be heard on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and on the free downloadable app.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

You Don’t See This Every Day in Faribault

This oversize load on Highway 21 in Faribault it not something you see every day! I am pretty sure this qualifies as an "oversize load" in Minnesota department of Transportation terminology! Wednesday afternoon I left the lobby at Reliance Bank and noticed all the Faribault police cars and officers blocking and directing traffic. My first thought was that there was an accident and then I saw this semi hauling this big long piece of machinery with a number of escort vehicles.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Localized flooding possible Thursday night into Friday morning

Active weather continues Thursday night into Friday with rounds of showers and storms likely. The strongest storms may produce rainfall of 1" or more per hour. A Flood Watch was extended into more of eastern Iowa, generally along and north of Highway 30 including the Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque metros.
High SchoolPosted by
Power 96

Minnesota High School Football is Back

There were a handful of Minnesota high school football games last Friday. 81 games are scheduled for Thursday, 96 games Friday. Bethlehem Academy at Lester Prairie 7:00 p.m. Belle Plaine at Sibley East 7:00 p.m. Cleveland at Wabasha-Kellogg 7:00 p.m. Eagan at Rosemount 7:00 p.m. East Ridge at Eden Prairie...
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected In The Evening Into Friday, Cooler Temps For Labor Day Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clouds are increasing Thursday, with rain moving in later in the day. Meanwhile, Labor Day weekend weather looks quiet with below-average temperatures. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the clouds will cool things down a bit Thursday and temperatures shouldn’t get much higher than the low- to mid-70s. Then, rain will be on and off in the afternoon, evening and into Friday morning.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Power 96

Owatonna Huskies Soccer Heartbreak [Tues Aug 31 Roundup]

Owatonna soccer teams lost one-goal decisions on Tuesday. The boys dropping a 3-2 match at section rival Lakeville South. The OHS girls lost 4-3 to Prior Lake in their home opener at the Lincoln Soccer Complex. In the boys game, a Kat Kountry 105 radio broadcast, the Huskies struck first...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

What’s New for Minnesota Prep Sports this Fall

As the 2021-22 prep sports year gets underway, there are numerous changes compared with a year ago. While several differences are related to the easing of pandemic-restrictions, others are occurring as well, including an additional class in multiple sports. Soccer, volleyball and cross country are all adding a class in...
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Power 96

Bet on Vegas for Great Show in Owatonna

Rather than going to Vegas for a show, Vegas brings the show to Owatonna when the Owatonna Police Department's canine struts his stuff for local kids. Members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota witnessed what he can do. And you can also schedule an appearance from Vegas and officer Casey Martin.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Minnesota Lawmaker Recovering From Power Saw Accident

Spring Lake Park, MN (KROC AM News) - A member of the Minnesota legislature is recovering after an accident involving a power saw. According to information on a GoFundMe site, State Representative Erin Koegel lost control of the power saw she was using and cut off three fingers. Fortunately, her...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Two Motorcyclists Hurt In Crashes In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting two motorcyclists were hurt in separate crashes in southeast Minnesota. The first happened around 4:00 pm Sunday in rural Houston County. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Richard Bubbers of La Crescent was driving on Highway 26 in Brownsville Township when he collided with a deer. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault Football Rolls in Season Opener

Faribault Falcons senior quarterback Hunter Nelson threw 5 touchdown passes in the first half tonight in a 50-12 domination over the Albert Lea Tigers at Bruce Smith Field. The night started with a tribute to former school board member and community volunteer Bruce Krinkie who passed away Wednesday at age 78.

Comments / 0

Community Policy