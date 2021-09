Scottish sprinter Maria Lyle won ParalympicsGB’s first athletics medal of the Tokyo Games by claiming bronze in the women’s T35 100m final.The 21-year-old crossed the finish line in a season’s best 14.18 seconds to finish third in the event for the second successive Games.On the opening day of track action in Japan gold went to China’s Xia Zhou in 13 secs, with Australian Isis Holt taking silver, 0.13secs off the pace.🥉𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗲 🥉@Lyle_Maria wins bronze in the T35 100m with a new SB 14.18 👏It's the first #ParaAthletics medal at these games for @ParalympicsGB 👊#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/C6U1rtNCFh— British Athletics...