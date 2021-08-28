Cardinals Preseason Standouts: Offense

The Cardinals preseason is over.

It was an abrupt end, as their game against the New Orleans Saints got cancelled while the team plane was in the air headed southeast Friday afternoon. This happened as Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

The next game Arizona plays will count. Week 1 is roughly two weeks away, and the Cardinals visit the Titans to kick off the season.

While the Cardinals front office and coaching staff spend the coming days finalizing the 53-man roster and establishing roles, let's look at the two games Arizona did have and who stood out.

Starting with the offense:

WR Rondale Moore

Screens, reverses, bootlegs and misdirections: Moore allowed the Cardinals to diversify the playbook even during the preseason.

His combination of speed and body control is evident on this play as he stopped his momentum and cut up field for a gain of nine:

Moore was the most targeted Cardinal with nine and he had three carries.

The rookie also got involved in returns during Arizona's second preseason game against Kansas City.

RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin never saw the field during his rookie year last season. With no preseason in 2020, the most recent game he had played before this August was in 2019. The former Arizona State halfback not only made a statement on offense but on special teams, an area that he lacked experience in entering the league.

He had five kickoff returns in two games for 119 yards.

On offense, Benjamin simply made defenders miss. He showed an ability to exploit even small holes to gain a few extra yards on each touch.

His longest run was this one against Dallas in the preseason opener when he bounced to the outside for 38 yards.

He ended the preseason with eight carries for 68 yards and two catches.

RG Josh Jones

Jones received a grand total of 55 offensive snaps as a rookie in 2020. He played 50 in two preseason games while competing for the starting right guard job. His competitors Brian Winters and Justin Murray missed both matchups with minor injuries, which gave Jones the open door to work with the first team.

The Cardinals had offensive line struggles throughout the preseason, but Jones was not one of them.

The second-year lineman held his own play after play on tape. He showed the prowess to read and adjust to the oncoming rush.

On a Benjamin touchdown run against Dallas, Jones had a pancake block to open the hole. The position battle will carry into practice ahead of Week 1, but Jones now has strong NFL tape to make his case.

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch, a 5-foot-7 former undrafted free agent receiver, was cut by the Falcons on June 21. The Cardinals signed him on Aug. 3 ahead of the preseason opener 10 days later.

In two games, he led the team in receiving yards. While he was playing against many defenders who won't make 53-man rosters, Dortch consistently got open and made plays.

Making the 53-man roster may be a long shot for him, but he put out solid tape for the Cardinals to consider keeping him around on the practice squad.

QB Colt McCoy

The 11-year veteran started in Arizona's first preseason game and showed why the Cardinals prioritized bringing him in to back up Kyler Murray.

He was steady in the pocket, made smart decisions and was accurate to the tune of completing 6 of 7 passes.

His next outing was not quite as sharp early on, but he found a rhythm in the second half. He led a 14-play drive for 72 yards in which he ran for 20.

QB Chris Streveler

The second-year quarterback made noise as a runner in his preseason debut against Dallas. He ran for 55 yards to lead the team, even running through defenders to get there.

In his second performance, he led the drive of the game for 88 yards. He capped it off with a beautiful 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ross Travis.

RB Jonathan Ward

Ward did not break off a 38-yard run like Benjamin, but he was steady in both games as a runner and pass catcher.

He finished with nine carries for 38 yards and five receptions for 27 yards.

WR KeeSean Johnson

In the battle for the fifth or sixth receiver spot, Johnson made a strong argument in both games. He finished with just three receptions, but none went for fewer than 14 yards. He picked up big yards after the catch against Kansas City and made a nice grab against the sideline.