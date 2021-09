Sep 8, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory was named one of 15 players in a “Leap Year: Players making a jump in 2021.” Mallory steps up as the first-team TE replacing Brevin Jordan who left for the NFL. Mallory has the potential to exceed the 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns Jordan had in 2020.