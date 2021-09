The Litecoin price may continue to show an upward trend if the market could rise above the $200 resistance level. LTC/USD is currently showing positive movement for the past four days as the market continues to move above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Apart from this, the price of Litecoin still maintains an upward movement within the channel and traders can expect the price to continue to rise as soon as the bulls put more pressure on the market.