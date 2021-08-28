Cancel
Canby, OR

Street dance success

By John Baker
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

The Big Night Out Street Dance had the downtown area up and celebrating with food and fun on Aug. 27

Music played, people danced, and the 2021 Canby Big Night Out Street Dance proved to be the celebration everyone remembered.

Cancelled in 2020, the street dance returned Aug. 27 to downtown Canby and provided just that spark of fun that people had been needing.

With 21 Turns and Return Flight providing the background to the evening with plenty of music, and local vendors offering food and fun, the street dance returned with a welcome joy for hundreds of people downtown.

City
Canby, OR
#Street Dance#Big Night
