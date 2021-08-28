Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

[VIDEO] Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Official After Both Make Weight

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is now official for tomorrow night after both men hit the mark for their cruiserweight boxing match tomorrow night. Tomorrow, August 29, 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will fight in an eight-round boxing matchup from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Both men successfully made weight for their 190-lb bout, and you can find the video of both men hitting the scales below (h/t MMA Junkie).

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Yamileth Mercado
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Paulwoodley#Showtime#Fite Tv Ppv#Montana Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Tyson gives his take on who won Paul vs Woodley

Mike Tyson is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight was beloved in his prime for his aggressive style and early knockouts. Although he doesn’t compete at a high level as he did back in the ’80s and ’90s, Tyson is still involved with boxing, having recently fought against Roy Jones jr. in an exhibition match. The contest would end in a draw with the result not going on either man’s record.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event

Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, and you can see the videos of what happened with the fans. Paul, the former Disney star and YouTube star, participated in his fourth pro boxing match against Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion who was making his debut in the sweet science. The fight, which served as the co-main event of the evening, was closely fought for eight rounds but ultimately it was Paul taking home a narrow split decision. In addition to Paul vs. Woodley, the main card also featured four other fights. But there were also a number of fights that broke out in the crowd between the alcohol-fueled fans.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
WWEchatsports.com

Video: Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV portion has started, but there’s still some decent time before the highly anticipated main event starts. If you’re still looking for a live stream, we have you covered. You can stream and watch the event right here:. If for some reason that embed...
NFLcbslocal.com

Jake Paul Says If He Could Fight Any Football Player, It Would Be Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley.
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
Sportsmmanews.com

Woodley Explains Why He Won’t Take Fighters’ Advice About Paul Tattoo

Tyron Woodley is not worried about his fellow fighters urging him not to get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. After the loss on his boxing debut, “The Chosen One” immediately campaigned for a rematch to take place, believing that he had won the fight. Paul responded by making a deal that if Woodley gets the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, then he would rematch him, to which Woodley agreed on the spot. Some MMA fighters have come out to urge Woodley not to go along with this arrangement, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who implored Woodley to save his dignity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy