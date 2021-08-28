[VIDEO] Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Official After Both Make Weight
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is now official for tomorrow night after both men hit the mark for their cruiserweight boxing match tomorrow night. Tomorrow, August 29, 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will fight in an eight-round boxing matchup from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Both men successfully made weight for their 190-lb bout, and you can find the video of both men hitting the scales below (h/t MMA Junkie).www.mmanews.com
