Tyron Woodley is not worried about his fellow fighters urging him not to get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. After the loss on his boxing debut, “The Chosen One” immediately campaigned for a rematch to take place, believing that he had won the fight. Paul responded by making a deal that if Woodley gets the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, then he would rematch him, to which Woodley agreed on the spot. Some MMA fighters have come out to urge Woodley not to go along with this arrangement, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who implored Woodley to save his dignity.