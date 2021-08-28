Cancel
Italy reports 54 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,860 new cases

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared with 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,860 from 7,826.

Italy has registered 129,056 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.52 million cases to date.

