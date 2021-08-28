Cancel
Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT wireless headphones offer up to 60 hours of battery life

By Genevieve Healey
Cover picture for the article

Listen to music for nearly 3 days straight with the Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT wireless headphones. Boasting up to 60 hours of battery life after just a 4-hour charge, these are pretty impressive. Not only that, but they also have a quick-charge feature that takes just 10 minutes of charging to give you 3.5 hours of listening time. Choose from black, white, and navy blue color options depending on your style. Furthermore, enjoy multipoint connectivity for convenience. This means you can connect them to your phone, tablet, or PC all at the same time. So you don’t have to bother switching between them anymore. Moreover, they have a lightweight construction and comfortable fit so your neck and shoulders don’t have to strain. Use them for watching movies, listening to music, gaming, and more. Finally, enjoy Siri and Google Assistant voice control compatibility.

