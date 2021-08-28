Cancel
Minnesota State

How Much Rain Fell Between Thursday & Friday Morning In Minnesota?

By Paul Shea
AM 1390 KRFO
Several areas of Minnesota saw rain Thursday night into Friday morning with multiple inches falling across portions of the state. A majority of the rain fell in the Southern third of the state, with some locations reporting over 3.5 inches falling. Glenville, located in Freeborn County had the most rainfall with over 5.5 inches falling. Here are the totals reported to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities from 10am Thursday, August 26 through 10am Friday, August 27th.

Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Lake has an Unwelcome Visitor

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that another lake has a confirmed invasive species. Zebra mussel larvae were found in Rainy Lake in July. Located along the Minnesota-Canada border, Rainy Lake is partially within Voyageurs National Park. A year ago a single adult zebra mussel was discovered in the lake.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Town Needs Someone to Drive the Zamboni

If you have every walked into the manager's office at your local rink and told him (or her) you would like to drive the Zamboni, you might be living the dream of the Gear Daddies famous song. But walk into the correct office right now and they will toss you the keys and say, "Have at it."
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The One Amazing Item You Have to Try at the Minnesota State Fair

If you're heading up to the Minnesota State Fair, here's the one item you HAVE to try at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together!. Like many Minnesotans, I'm looking forward to heading up to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to take in the sights and sounds... and foods... of the Minnesota State Fair this year. Of course, as we all know, it was canceled last year, but we didn't get a chance to go in 2019, either, because we were on a trip to Europe, where we spent about two weeks in Spain and Italy. (I know, tough gig, right?)
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Labor Day weekend forecast mild after rain Thursday and Friday

That’s the weather forecast for Labor Day weekend. Until then, however, rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance for rain in the Omaha area Thursday night. Rain chances, though slight, begin in the afternoon Thursday in Omaha and intensify around 7 p.m., according to the weather service.
Faribault, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

What Was In Your Rain Gauge This Morning?

It sure was nice to receive that rain Tuesday as it was desperately needed. The rain was widespread but the amounts varied a lot. That has been the pattern this year but at least this time pretty much everyone received beneficial rain. Most of the spring and summer someone got a nice rain and maybe just down the road there was very little or none!
Iowa StateKIMT

Flooding a concern in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa after heavy rain

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... The Flood Watch continues for. * Portions of Iowa and southeast Minnesota, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.
High SchoolPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota High School Football is Back

There were a handful of Minnesota high school football games last Friday. 81 games are scheduled for Thursday, 96 games Friday. Bethlehem Academy at Lester Prairie 7:00 p.m. Belle Plaine at Sibley East 7:00 p.m. Cleveland at Wabasha-Kellogg 7:00 p.m. Eagan at Rosemount 7:00 p.m. East Ridge at Eden Prairie...
Iowa StateKIMT

Flood Warning in effect for many NE Iowa counties until Tuesday

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Janesville affecting Butler, Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Janesville. * From this evening to Tuesday afternoon. * At...
Traffichot967.fm

Investigation Underway Into Three-Train Crash Near Downtown St. Paul

(St. Paul, MN) — An investigation’s underway after a crash involving three trains in Saint Paul. Canadian Pacific says one of its trains, a Burlington Northern train, and a Union Pacific train crashed near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary downtown Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were spilled. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out These SE Minnesota Prep Football Openers

Just like 2020, Owatonna will open their high school football season against Rochester Mayo. The teams actually ended their seasons against one another as well. OHS won each of those match-ups. The Spartans return quite a bit from their section runner-up team including the top passer from the Big Southeast District. The Huskies are a little green, without much varsity experience back for the five-time defending section champs. The Friday, September 3 game at 7 pm can be heard on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and on the free downloadable app.
EnvironmentDL-Online

WeatherTalk: Regional 30-day rain records reveal big thunderstorms

An old friend from high school has a farming operation in Iowa, about an hour east of Mason City. Following an extremely dry spring and summer, his farm received 17 inches of rain in August. This got me thinking about what records for the greatest rainfall over any 30-day period might be. For nearby Mason City, Iowa, the record is 16.92 inches ending June 21, 1954. My friend's recent rainfall would beat that.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

What’s New for Minnesota Prep Sports this Fall

As the 2021-22 prep sports year gets underway, there are numerous changes compared with a year ago. While several differences are related to the easing of pandemic-restrictions, others are occurring as well, including an additional class in multiple sports. Soccer, volleyball and cross country are all adding a class in...

