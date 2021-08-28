Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped for posthumous work by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER, Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Preparations have already started on the Napoleon-era arch, where workers are covering statues to protect them from the wrapping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9gaY_0bfm5MR900
Cranes operate at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept.18 to Oct. 3, 2021. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Arc de Triomphe has seen parades, protests and tourists galore, but never before has the war monument in Paris been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric. That’s about to happen next month in a posthumous art installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

“Christo has wrapped museums, parliaments as in Germany, but a monument like this? Not really. This is the first time. This is the first monument of this importance and scale that he has done,” Vladimir Yavachev, the late collaborating couple’s nephew, told The Associated Press.

Preparations have already started on the Napoleon-era arch, where workers are covering statues to protect them from the wrapping.

The idea for “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” was formed in 1961, when Christo and Jeanne-Claude lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and in spite of Christo’s death in May 2020, the project carried on.

“He wanted to complete this project. He made us promise him that we will do it,” Yavachev told The Associated Press.

It was to be realized last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the installation.

The 14 million-euro ($16.4 million) project is being self-financed through the sale of Christo’s preparatory studies, drawings, scale models, and other pieces of work, Yavachev said.

Visitors to the foot of the Arc de Triomphe during the installation, scheduled for Sept. 18 to Oct. 3, will be able to touch the fabric, and those climbing to the top will step on it when they reach the roof terrace, as intended by the artists.

Born in Bulgaria in 1935, Christo Vladimirov Javacheff met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, born in Morocco on the exact same day as him, in Paris in 1958.

The artists were known for elaborate, temporary creations that involved blanketing familiar public places with fabric, such as Berlin’s Reichstag and Paris’ Pont Neuf bridge, and creating giant site-specific installations, such as a series of 7,503 gates in New York City’s Central Park and the 24.5-mile “Running Fence” in California.

Yavachev plans on completing another one of his uncle and aunt’s unfinished projects: a 150-meter-tall (492 feet) pyramid-like mastaba in Abu Dhabi.

“We have the blueprints, we just have to do it,” he said.

___

Arno Pedram in Paris contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Parades
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Clarion, PAClarion News

Clarion artist highlights local life in alluring works

CLARION - In a carriage house, across the Clarion Cemetery and behind the future Second Avenue Park, lays one of Clarion's best-kept secrets. A carpenter's workshop occupies the bottom floor. Wood dust is everywhere; it is clear the shop gets a lot of use. Upstairs, however, is where the other...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Virus pummels French Polynesia, straining ties with Paris

PAPEETE, Tahiti (AP) — France’s worst virus outbreak is unfolding 12 times zones away from Paris, devastating Tahiti and other idyllic islands of French Polynesia. The South Pacific archipelago lacks enough oxygen, ICU beds and morgue space, and the vaccination rate is barely half the national average. Simultaneous outbreaks on remote islands and atolls are straining officials’ ability to evacuate patients to the territory’s few hospitals. It’s France’s latest challenge in juggling resources to battle the pandemic in former colonies that stretch around the world. The crisis in French Polynesia is blamed on vaccine skepticism, high obesity and diabetes rates, and the decision to reopen to some tourists this summer.
Visual Artfloridaweekly.com

GardensArt to feature works by watercolor artist Negley

GardensArt will present “Tropical Light,” by award-winning watercolor artist Ellen Negley. The exhibition opens Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 2 at the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis & Pickleball Center. Ms. Negley was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, and now resides in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. For Ms. Negley,...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

"Immaterial" exhibit showcases three artists diverse works

The “Immaterial” exhibit, featuring works from Yvette Cummings, Mica Lilith Smith and Jo Palmer,is on view at the McCormick Gallery at Midland College. Each artist’s work differs in subject and appearance, but they express powerful and compelling ideas through physical material. The exhibition highlights physical substances from patterned fabric and paint to bobby pins and furniture as a way to look deeper into the immaterial realms of individual experience and cultural narrative, according to the press release.
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Revered Artist Celebrated for Life’s Work, Kindness

This column is a tribute to a humble man whose art and spirit has touched people like me and many of his friends and admirers in South Pasadena and around the world. John August Swanson is 83 and is getting hospice care for final stage heart failure at St. John of God Care Center in Los Angeles, according to his assistant, Andrew Shimmin.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Visual Artfuncheap.com

A Conversation with Artist Judy Chicago at the de Young

Join us to celebrate the opening of Judy Chicago: A Retrospective with a special conversation between artist Judy Chicago and exhibition curator, Claudia Schmuckli, Curator-in-Charge of Contemporary Art and Programming, learn more about Chicago’s artistic career and her first retrospective at the de Young Museum. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
Michigan Statewdnonline.com

Local watercolor artist to display works in Michigan

Weatherford resident, and watercolor artist, John Louis Kokalis, announced the completion of four watercolor paintings, which will be exhibited at the Museum Ship Valley Camp, located in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. Originally, named Louis W. Hill, in 1917, the steamship has become the most unique Maritime Museum on the Great...
PhotographyPosted by
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visual ArtNorwalk Hour

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUG. 27 - SEPT. 2, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy