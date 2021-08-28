Cancel
Navasota, TX

Navasota unveils new disc golf course

Navasota Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Navasota and the Navasota Lions Club hosted the grand opening of a new disc golf course at August Horst Park in Navasota Sunday, Aug. 22. Over 50 people attended from various areas including Navasota, College Station and Conroe, along with Mayor Bert Miller and city council members. After a brief how to play disc golf class presented by the Burch Family, B.J. Moody teed-off with the inaugural fi rst throw. Courtesy photo.

