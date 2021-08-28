Cancel
Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for 2022 pick

Cover picture for the articleMinshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.

www.thederrick.com

