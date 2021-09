Jude Bellingham has called for “proper punishments” after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary.Bellingham and Raheem Sterling were racially abused and targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s match, which England won 4-0.Bellingham wrote on Twitter on Friday evening that such abuse was “part of the game and always will be until proper punishments are put in place by those with the power”.Thank you for all the messages of support from last night. Part of the game and always will be until proper punishments are put in place by those with the power....