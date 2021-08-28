Quick take on prep football: Ohatchee Indians

Ohatchee's Eli Ennis gets hit by several Piedmont defenders during the 2020 Ohatchee vs. Piedmont AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 20, at Cleburne County

Aug. 27, vs. Anniston

Sept. 3, at Wellborn*

Sept. 10, at Hokes Bluff*

Sept. 17, vs. Saks*

Oct. 1, vs. Piedmont*

Oct. 8, vs. Glencoe*

Oct. 15, at Pleasant Valley*

Oct. 22, vs. Weaver*

Oct. 29, at Munford

*Class 3A, Region 5 game

2020 RESULTS

Aug. 21, Cleburne County (H), W 40-13

Aug. 28, Anniston (A), W 52-13

Sept. 4, Wellborn (H), L 20-14 (OT)

Sept. 11, Hokes Bluff (H), W 35-0

Sept. 18, Saks (A), W 28-8

Oct. 2, Piedmont (A), W 20-15

Oct. 8, Glencoe (A), W 57-14

Oct. 16, Pleasant Valley (H), W 39-8

Oct. 23, Weaver (A), W 56-6

Oct. 30, Munford (H), W 40-18

CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS

Nov. 6, Lauderdale County (A), W 28-14

Nov. 13, Winfield (H), W 54-27

Nov. 20, Fyffe (H), L 26-7

HEAD COACH

Scott Martin enters his eighth season as the head coach at Ohatchee. The Indians have compiled a 57-24 record and earned two region championships during his time on the Creekbank. Ohatchee has made the playoff the last five seasons.

CLASS, REGION

Class 3A, Region 5

LAST YEAR

11-2 overall, 6-1 region. The Indians finished in a three-way tie with Piedmont and Wellborn for the Class 3A, Region 5 championship, but tiebreakers forced the Indians to open the playoffs on the road as a No. 3 seed. Ohatchee advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Fyffe.

HOW IT WENT IN 2020

Ohatchee opened region play with an overtime loss to Wellborn. The Indians used that setback as motivation for the rest of the season. They won nine straight games with their biggest win coming against Piedmont at the Field of Champions. Ohatchee defeated Lauderdale County in the first round of the playoffs and Winfield in the second. The Indians lost in the quarterfinals to a Fyffe program that has won 45 straight games and three straight state championships.

KEY RETURNEES

QB/DB Eli Ennis, OL/LB Wyatt Cole Reaves, TE/LB Troy Galloway, OL/OLB Justin Powell, FB/LB Chris Ferguson, WB/OLB Devin Howell, RB Kyler Vice, RB/LB Tyler Waters, DL Dalton Bennett, TE/DL Jack McCombs, C Payton Duncan

OUR TAKE

The names change, but the results stay the same. Despite losing standouts like Taylor Eubanks, Austin Tucker and Dominique Thomas over the last several years, the Indians just keep winning — they’ve posted a 52-9 record over the last five years. Don’t expect that to change in 2021. The offense will run through senior quarterback Eli Ennis, whose size, speed and strength make him one of the top playmakers in Calhoun County. Ohatchee will use a committee approach at tailback and wingback this season. Senior Kyler Vice, junior Tyler Waters, junior Devin Howell and sophomore Jesse Baswell are expected to split carries in Martin’s “Ugly Eagle” offense. Blake Jennings’ defense returns plenty of talent, including senior Wyatt Cole Reaves, who Martin said is “as good a linebacker as I’ve ever been around and coached.” A strong senior class will allow the Indians to battle Piedmont and Saks for the Class 3A, Region 5 championship before setting their sights on a deep playoff run.

WORD FROM COACH MARTIN

"It's one of the first classes that I've ever had where I felt like every one of them is going to be a contributor this year. Sometimes you have a senior class with 13 guys, but really only seven or eight of them play. You got four or five guys that really are in back-up roles. I think all of our seniors are going to be in a contributing role and start somewhere on the football field, and that will be a first. So it gives us a lot of positivity going into the season."