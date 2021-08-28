Cancel
U.S. Politics

At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

By Scott Simon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago
With President Biden remaining committed to pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, time is running out for emergency evacuation missions. But for now — even amid credible threats to the Kabul airport following Thursday's deadly attack — there's a constant stream of U.S. aircraft carrying out the evacuations of Americans and Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban's takeover, an air traffic controller there tells NPR.

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

