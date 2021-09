SEGA announced today that they will be releasing the game Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! globally sometime before the end of 2021. The mobile rhythm and visual novel game features virtual live performances from Hatsune Miku and her virtual friends, as you will step to the beat and tell their story in the best way possible: through song. You can read more about the game along with a couple of quotes from the game's producers,m as we wait to see when it will be released for iOS and Android.