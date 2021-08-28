Innovation is accelerating change in health care at WakeMed – event to highlight changes in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Small innovations can make a big difference. Just ask the people who work in WakeMed’ s neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital has installed NICVIEW cameras so parents of newborns can monitor their children’s progress from their personal smartphones. This has been a particularly valuable asset during the past year when COVID-19 protocols have limited personal hospital visits.www.wraltechwire.com
