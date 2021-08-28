Cancel
Labor Day Weekend: Campgrounds

By Julie Loffredi — Lifestyle
Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Broadry) — Haven’t quite figured out your Labor Day Weekend plans yet? Rest assured, it’s not too late to book the perfect summer camping trip to soak up the last bit of summer. Here’s a roundup of some top picks to consider:. Chehalis RV Campground offers spectacular views of Mount...

www.wiscnews.com

HobbiesPosted by
AFAR

The Best Beach Camping Spots in the U.S.

Pitch a tent on the Padre Island National Seashore in Texas, and wake up to these views. These waterfront camping sites offer unbeatable sunrise and sunset views. Here’s where you can pitch your tent or drive your camper van right onto the sand—or as close to it as you can get.
Animalsouttherecolorado.com

Elk-filled meadows in Rocky Mountain National Park to close soon

It's bugling time (AKA rut season) in Rocky Mountain National Park, which means several meadows will soon close to prevent the "disturbance and harassment" of wild elk during the fall mating season. Rocky Mountain National Park will put annual meadow closures in place, starting on Wednesday, September 1st, for travelers...
Travellonelyplanet.com

Cool off in these perfectly serene Arizona swimming spots and beaches

It’s true that Arizona is best known for its dramatic desert landscapes, but these arid regions also have hundreds of miles of riverbanks and lakeshore beaches, where you can sun yourself on pristine white sand or water ski past stately saguaro cactuses. And if you’re a little more adventurous, you...
Travelnewmexico.org

Find the Perfect Go-To Camping Spot Overlooking Abiquiú Lake

Many Riana Campground sites, nestled among piñons and junipers, feel private while offering access to hiking and good RV living. SIX YEARS AGO my wife, Jen Judge, and I bought an Airstream trailer. Her initial plan was to use it as our winter home, escaping our permanent residence in Santa Fe and heading to Arizona before the first snowfall. But we saw so many wild and wondrous places on that inaugural excursion—Organ Pipe National Monument, Salt River Canyon, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon—that we resolved to rent out our home, live full-time in the 23-foot trailer, and see the West. From summers in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains to winters in Texas Hill Country, the Airstream became our ticket to far-flung adventures.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Get in the swim at one of state's parks

In T.S. Eliot's iconic poem "The Waste Land," April is the cruelest month. In Arkansas, even with the balm of air conditioning, the cruelest month is often August. Our summer's fiery furnace keeps pumping out the heat, while cooler autumn weather seems a distant fantasy. Refreshing relief awaits just a...
LifestylePosted by
Only In Iowa

These 8 Iowa Quarry Lakes Are Perfect For A Day Of Fun In The Sun

Ready for a day of Iowa fun in the sun? We’ve got you covered with a list of beautiful quarry lakes to explore. Have you visited any of these Iowa quarry parks? Which is your favorite for a day of fun in the sun? What other great quarry lakes around the state did we miss? The post These 8 Iowa Quarry Lakes Are Perfect For A Day Of Fun In The Sun appeared first on Only In Your State.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Travelers Flocking To National Parks, 10 Set Visitor Records In July

Travelers continue to flock to United States national parks this summer, with at least 10 parks setting visitation records in July. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming saw its busiest month since park officials started keeping records in 1979. According to National Park Service (NPS) numbers, 828,777 people visited Grand...
TravelPosted by
Only In North Dakota

Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of […] The post Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
HobbiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Campfires banned at most High Sierra campgrounds through summer and fall

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Campfires are no longer allowed at state parks in much of the High Sierra, including the areas around Lake Tahoe and Truckee, until at least December. On Tuesday, the leader of State Parks’ Sierra District,...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

15 Top Camping Spots in Idaho – Photos and Videos

There are few things better in life than a gorgeous, fun, relaxing and successful camping trip in Idaho. With ample mountains, lakes, rivers, trees, streams, fish, hot springs, and clear skies with starry nights, Idaho is the place to be. There are 35 million acres of public land and hundreds of private campgrounds and backcountry campsites to choose from. It will actually be hard to find a camping place that is a bad one. I gathered information, reviews and recommendations from 4 different websites to compile this mighty list. (The Dyrt, RV Share, Idaho.gov, Idaho fish and game and Nomads with a Purpose.) Here are the top rated camping spots that are worth checking out.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Fishing in Yellowstone

We were on the home stretch of our trek from Walla Walla to Yellowstone National Park, heading north on the Highway 20 out of Idaho Falls toward our first destination near West Yellowstone, Mont., when a distinct thumping suddenly began under the truck. A flat tire!. As my friend Alfred...
Travelworldatlas.com

The Best National Parks In America

There are 63 different National Parks in the United States, spreading over 30 states and two American territories. The landscape, terrain and ecosystem of each offer stunning views, impressive wildlife, or natural phenomena to wow any nature enthusiast. Though each of the national parks have something to offer to visitors, this list aims to compile the ten best national parks. Of course, the ‘best’ list can be subjective, so take this as a starting off point to dive into the world of stunning American National Parks. This list includes some of the most iconic parks, and the most highly visited per year.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Idaho locals wary about Wyoming ski resort's expansion plans

ALTA, Wyo. — A ski resort in far western Wyoming is proposing to add a ski run and expand its boundaries. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the plans by Grand Targhee Resort are raising concerns in nearby Idaho. Mike Whitfield is a conservationist and Teton County, Idaho, commissioner.
Washington Statepurewow.com

The Best Camping in Washington, Whether You Want Beaches, Mountains, Forests or All Three

The pandemic has changed the way people travel. And one of the biggest shifts is a greater focus on open-air trips. Far from a fad, getaways that combine scenic beauty, family-friendly activities and relaxing vibes are here to stay. (After all, we could all use a little R&R every now and again, err always.) This brings us to one of the most popular means of getting out and immersing yourself in nature. Camping—whether it’s a quick overnight or a week-long vacation.
Corvallis, ORNewport News-Times

Corvallis-to-Sea Trail grand opening

After nearly 50 years of effort and thousands of volunteer hours, the Corvallis-to-Sea (C2C) Trail that links the Willamette Valley to the Pacific Ocean is complete and open for hikers and bikers. To celebrate the milestone, the C2C Trail Partnership will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 21, at...
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In Idaho

Idaho’s vibrant natural scenery, combined with its spectacular regional diversity, idyllic weather, an abundance of wildlife, outdoor recreation, and picture-perfect vistas does more than make the Gem State an incredibly beautiful place to live and explore; it also means that road trip opportunities and destinations are endless and there are incredible scenic drives in Idaho […] The post One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelsunset.com

These Epic River Floats Are the Most Scenic in the West

What the float! Cruise down these Western Rivers to cool off. One of my first memories of the West is a dreamy river float on the Salt River. My family and I headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, where we took a day trip out to Mesa to spend the day basking and floating in the sun.

