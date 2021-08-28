Labor Day Weekend: Campgrounds

Many Riana Campground sites, nestled among piñons and junipers, feel private while offering access to hiking and good RV living. SIX YEARS AGO my wife, Jen Judge, and I bought an Airstream trailer. Her initial plan was to use it as our winter home, escaping our permanent residence in Santa Fe and heading to Arizona before the first snowfall. But we saw so many wild and wondrous places on that inaugural excursion—Organ Pipe National Monument, Salt River Canyon, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon—that we resolved to rent out our home, live full-time in the 23-foot trailer, and see the West. From summers in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains to winters in Texas Hill Country, the Airstream became our ticket to far-flung adventures.