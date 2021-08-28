Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ten things: Jaguars-Cowboys

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – One big Jaguars question got answered this week. Many more remain. Such is the backdrop for the Jaguars' 2021 preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, a game that will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday at 1 p.m. Rookie Trevor Lawrence will start at quarterback...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLkfgo.com

NFL roundup: Trevor Lawrence tosses 2 TDs as Jaguars jolt Cowboys

Rookie Trevor Lawrence tossed two touchdown passes to lift the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 34-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the final preseason game for both teams in Arlington, Texas. Lawrence, the top overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 11 of 12 passes for 139...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Vs. Saints: 3 Things To Watch in Week 2 of the Preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big game on Monday night, even by preseason standards. With three weeks to go before the Jaguars kick off Week 1 against the Houston Texans, there are more questions than answers. About Urban Meyer and his plan at quarterback, about the offensive scheme, and about how quickly the Jaguars' staff can get the team to look less and less like the 2020 version of the Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Saints: 5 things to keep an eye on

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing Monday Night Football in 2021… in the preseason. It would’ve been better if the Jags had gotten one in the regular season but it will still be in primetime and that accounts for something, right?. The Jaguars will be flying to Louisiana to take on...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Learn How 'Special' Jaguars Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence Could Be

One of my first experiences as a young Dallas Cowboys beat writer was covering an even younger Dallas Cowboys quarterback named "Troy Aikman.'' We are 30-plus years later, and a lot of "The Next Troys'' have come. And gone. Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is the...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys vs. Jaguars GAME DAY: Trevor Lawrence & Jobs On The Line

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final preseason game that will have real implications for bubble players trying to make the team. With final cuts looming (Tuesday), most Cowboys starters will be resting for this one. The same cannot be said for the Jaguars though....
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Jaguars could be without four of their five offensive line starters Sunday vs. Cowboys

The Jaguars could be without four of the five starting offensive linemen for Sunday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still scheduled to start. Starting center Brandon Linder (knee), left guard Andrew Norwell (elbow),and right guard A.J. Cann (on reserve COVID-19 list) are not expected...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Falling down

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. What's your opinion regarding the trade of the 'stache to the Eagles?. The Jaguars indeed traded quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday. It marked the end of a memorable tenure for Minshew with the Jaguars. My opinion of the trade was that it was time – perhaps past time – and that the conditional sixth-round selection received by the Jaguars was extremely good compensation. It's possible – perhaps even likely – that Minshew would have been the Jaguars' third-team quarterback behind rookie Trevor Lawrence and veteran C.J. Beathard. The move clarifies the quarterback room and gives Minshew an opportunity with a new team. Good for everyone.
NFLJaguars.com

Scout's Take: Bucky Brooks examines Jaguars-Cowboys

JACKSONVILLE – In a weekly feature for the 2021 season, NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the Jaguars' performance in a 34-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a Preseason Week 3 game at AT&T Stadium Sunday. BIG IMPRESSION. The Jaguars finally put together a complete...
NFLYardbarker

Jaguars 34, Cowboys 14: Jaguars Build Momentum in Preseason Finale

After a sluggish two weeks from the starting offense, Urban Meyer wanted to see his team "score some d***" points in the preseason finale on Sunday. The first-year head coach got that and much more from his team on Sunday, with the Jaguars pulling off their first victory of the preseason in a 34-14 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: So accurate

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I'm not saying we should have got more for quarterback Gardner Minshew II. I am saying it's disingenuous to state as a fact C.J. Beathard is better. It is a fact that Beathard outperformed Minshew in the first two preseason games (against third stringers and players that won't be on a roster, while Minshew played against first- and second-string players), but those are just glorified practices. When the lights are on and the games have counted, and on similarly bad teams, Minshew has far outperformed Beathard. In 12 starts for a bad 49ers team, Beathard was 2-10 (17 percent win percentage) with a 58 percent completion percentage, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and a passer rating of 81.1. Minshew, playing for a really bad Jag team, in 20 starts was 7-13 (35 percent win percentage) with a 63 percent completion percentage, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 93.1. Based on previous performance, when the games counted, Minshew has shown he's simply the better quarterback (compared to Beathard). The only reason I can see they traded him is they signed Beathard to a guaranteed free agent contract, and while the money isn't huge - they didn't want to look like they had made a mistake. Change my mind.
NFLJaguars.com

Quick thoughts: On to the regular season

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars as they move from the preseason into the 2021 regular season …. Oehser …. 1. The defense feels ready for the regular season. The Jaguars focused on defense this...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy