Official: Jaguars Make Roster Moves

The 2021 NFL season is inching closer and the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to make a few tough decisions when choosing who will make the 53-man roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars just like every other NFL team, have undergone two rounds of roster cuts over the last few days and are now down to 80 players. On Tuesday, they announced they waived defensive tackle Kenny Randall, cornerback Jameson Houston, and offensive lineman Derwin Gray. Furthermore, they placed rookie running back Travis Etienne on the Injured/Reserve list. On August 31st, they will have to make another cutdown to get their roster to 53 players.