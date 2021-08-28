Cancel
Official: Jaguars Make Roster Moves

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles, the club announced today. In addition, the team has signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor.

