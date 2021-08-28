Illinois 30, Nebraska 22 FINAL

Hear from Kansas State players after their 24-7 win against Stanford on Saturday September 4, 2021. On his touchdown run on 3rd and 13... Yes, sir. The coaches -- all throughout the week, we had seen that look, whenever it was a third-and-long, they would really be in a really soft coverage to the point where it kind of dropped everybody outside. Just kind of like drop back into a zone to the point where you can't get to the outside or anything like that. So left the open in the middle. And then whenever you get it through, it's one-on-one with the safety. All week we've been saying obviously they're going to make somebody miss in the middle. And it presented itself, and they put me in a great position to go make a play.