Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nigel Pearson hails fit-again Andreas Weimann after double strike sinks Cardiff

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MItR_0bflxpQ400
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson was delighted by the performance of two-goal Andreas Weimann in his side’s 2-1 Championship win at Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Nigel Pearson praised match-winner Andreas Weimann after the Austrian’s double downed Cardiff in the Severnside derby.

Weimann scored twice in Bristol City’s last away game – a 3-2 win at Reading – and he repeated the feat as the Robins overcame Cardiff 2-1 in the Welsh capital.

The 30-year-old missed most of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury but signed a new deal at Ashton Gate this summer.

“He had a cruciate but in the modern day it’s not the career-threatening injury it used to be,” Bristol City boss Pearson said.

“He’s very diligent with how he recovers and it’s good to have him back.

“He played very well, him and Chris (Martin) were very efficient and that’s what we need.

“At the end of last year he was very close to being in the squad but we just said ‘what’s the point?’

“He knows what he’s good at and that’s what it’s about with players.”

Weimann’s brace – an opportunistic first-half effort and a ferocious 70th-minute volley – inflicted Cardiff’s maiden defeat of the Sky Bet Championship season and moved Bristol to within a point of the Bluebirds.

“Physically it was a big challenge,” Pearson said. “We needed to be releatively big today and they did well.

“I think the players have a bit of trust in each other, which is really good.

“We look more like a team than we did and our points total doesn’t necessarily reflect the performances we have had.

“It was a very important result, but it’s just one game.”

Cardiff had equalised through a Daniel Bentley 59th-minute own goal after Nathan Baker’s attempted goal-line clearance had struck his grounded goalkeeper.

Kieffer Moore had the original effort, but the Wales striker was kept on a tight leash amid talk of a possible Premier League move before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy said: “I don’t think the talk about potential transfer moves is affecting him at all.

“He has got all that paper talk and interest because he is a great lad. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing happening.

“He puts a shift in and works hard, he’s got the quality. I’ve got no complaints with him at all or how he played.”

On the defeat, McCarthy added: “My team gave me absolutely everything but we lacked a bit of quality.

“We’re going to lose games in the season and it’s how you respond.

“Generally we’ve responded well because we’ve shown that willingness and spirit to work.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bentley
Person
Kieffer Moore
Person
Mick Mccarthy
Person
Andreas Weimann
Person
Nigel Pearson
Person
Nathan Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Sinks#Austrian#Robins#Welsh#Bluebirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

WATCH: Reece James thunderous strike to double Chelsea lead over Arsenal

James gave the assist to Lukaku’s first ever Chelsea goal, and the opener to today’s meeting with Arsenal. For our second today, he was the one to convert the chance after a great bit of trickery from Kai Havertz to keep the ball inside the pitch and pass it to Marcos Alonso, who continued the play by aiming at the Chelsea no.9. While he was taken out of play by a foul the advantage was given and fellow Academy boy Mason Mount gave James the pass to his first goal this season with a thunderous strike.
MLSESPN

Antonio double helps West Ham sink 10-man Leicester

Michail Antonio became West Ham United's all-time Premier League top scorer after netting twice to help secure a resounding 4-1 home win on Monday over Leicester City, who had Ayoze Perez sent off late in the first half. Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma had opened the scoring for the Hammers,...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Lukaku strikes as Chelsea sink Arsenal, Kane back in Spurs win

London (AFP) – Romelu Lukaku scored on his second Chelsea debut as the club’s record signing inspired a 2-0 win at troubled Arsenal, while Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham this season in a 1-0 victory against Wolves. In Sunday’s other game, Mason Greenwood salvaged a 1-1 draw...
SoccerSkySports

Peterborough 0-1 West Brom: Semi Ajayi strikes winner in stoppage time to sink gutsy Posh

West Brom moved level on points with Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham after snatching a late winner deep into second-half stoppage time to see off a gutsy Peterborough 1-0. .The game opened up after a cagey first half from both teams, with Posh 'keeper Christy Pym denying Jordan Hugill a debut goal and Sammie Szmodics almost netting at winner at the opposite end of the pitch.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves eyeing last-gasp double deal for Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore and Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara on transfer deadline day... after loan move for Renato Sanches collapses

Wolves are looking at two late deals for Cardiff forward Kieffer Moore and Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The Molineux club saw a proposed loan move for Portugal star Renato Sanches hit the buffers as the clubs failed to reach agreement on the finances of the transfer. Now Wolves have turned...
Premier LeagueESPN

Gray strikes as clinical Everton sink Brighton

New signing Demarai Gray scored his second goal in as many Premier League games for Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a penalty as the Toffees continued their good start with a 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday. Gray, who joined the Merseyside club from German side Bayer Leverkusen in July,...
SoccerSkySports

Championship Team of the Month for August - Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chris Willock and Karlan Grant make cut

With the international break now upon us, WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for August. Goalkeeper: Bradley Collins (Barnsley) - 7.12 rating. Collins made the sixth most saves (17) in the Championship in August, and was one of two goalkeepers to save a penalty. A solid rearguard showing saw him concede five goals and occupy the spot between the sticks.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic summer signing is struggling to impress in training

Celtic have brought in quite a few new faces over the course of the recently concluded summer transfer window. The club made ten permanent signings while brining in two players on loan, with both of those deals having an option to buy included in them. Thus, it goes without saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy