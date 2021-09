Notable Dips: How Far Ethereum Has Fallen In The Past. Why Ethereum is Going Down: The Speculations and Dips. Ethereum is an open-source decentralized cryptocurrency platform that has its programming language (Solidity) and its cryptocurrency (Ethereum or Ether). Ethereum provides users all over the globe the opportunity to create, monetize and use decentralized applications (dApps) on its network while using Ether as payment. The platform enables users to make payments and receive funds whilst using Ether for gas fees, from the comfort of their homes.