Brazil’s Police Force Seizes 591 Bitcoin In Country’s Largest Crypto Seizure
The Brazilian Police Force confiscated 591 bitcoin amounting to 150 million Brazilian real (about $28.6 million) in a crackdown on a suspected fraudulent scheme. According to a CNN Brazil report, federal police as part of “Operation Kryptos” – an ongoing investigation of an alleged financial pyramid scheme arrested 5 persons in connection with the crime and also recovered about $3.63 million in cash, in addition to 21 luxury vehicles, high-end watches, and jewelry while fulfilling 15 search and seizure warrants.zycrypto.com
