Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Brazil’s Police Force Seizes 591 Bitcoin In Country’s Largest Crypto Seizure

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian Police Force confiscated 591 bitcoin amounting to 150 million Brazilian real (about $28.6 million) in a crackdown on a suspected fraudulent scheme. According to a CNN Brazil report, federal police as part of “Operation Kryptos” – an ongoing investigation of an alleged financial pyramid scheme arrested 5 persons in connection with the crime and also recovered about $3.63 million in cash, in addition to 21 luxury vehicles, high-end watches, and jewelry while fulfilling 15 search and seizure warrants.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Brazil#Bitcoin Cash#Police Force Seizes#Brazilian#Cnn#The Bitcoin Banco Group#Operation Compliance#British#Bitcoin Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Brazil
Related
Public Safetyu.today

Brazilian Police to Use Bitcoin King's Seized Lamborghini

According to a report by Brazilian media outlet Globo, the Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 that was confiscated from so-called “Bitcoin King” Cláudio Oliveira will be temporarily used by the federal police. Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that is capable of producing 560 horsepower at 8,000 revolutions per minute, the...
Public Safetyinvesting.com

Brazil officials seize $28 million worth of crypto in largest sting operation

Brazilian authorities have arrested five individuals and confiscated nearly $29 million worth of cryptos in a sting operation. The special mission, dubbed “Operation Kryptos” exposed a local financial pyramid scheme, with $28.7 million in cryptos being seized during the operation. The said amount has set a new record as the largest seizure of cryptocurrencies in the history of Brazil.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Adoption Rages On As Crypto ATM Machine Hits Central American Country

Global Bitcoin adoption is accelerating as another Central American nation sees the arrival of its first-ever crypto ATM machine. According to Reuters, local firm TGU Consulting Group installed the machine called “la Bitcoinera” in an office tower in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. The machine allows users to purchase Bitcoin...
Public SafetyPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Brazilian Federal Police Seize $27.6M in Bitcoin From Alleged Ponzi Scheme; Swiss Luxury Hotel to Accept Crypto as Payment

Brazilian federal police have uncovered around $27.6 million in bitcoin after a series of reported Ponzi schemes from one company, The Daily Hodl reported. The company, based in Rio de Janeiro, allegedly operated the Ponzi schemes and stole from victims using bitcoin, the report stated. The authorities carried out 15 search warrants and seized 591 bitcoin.
Economybitcoinist.com

Honduran Company Launches Country’s First Crypto ATM

Countries in Central America have been taking more pro-crypto positions as the market continues to grow. Last Sunday, the president of El Salvador announced that citizens would have the opportunity to convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat immediately after Bitcoin is recognized as legal tender. The government would be building the...
Sciencethewestsidegazette.com

Flying Reptile Fossil Seized By Police In Brazil Is Most Complete Ever Found

A police raid in São Paulo, Brazil, eight years ago led to the discovery of best-preserved flying reptile fossil ever recorded. The nearly complete skeleton of Tupandactylus navigans, which lived in the Early Cretaceous period more than 100 million years ago, had a preserved skull and postcranium. “We described the...
CurrenciesBenzinga

Best Crypto Exchanges in Brazil

Finding the best cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil depends on if you plan to trade large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum or smaller-cap altcoins. The type of payment options and security features of the exchange may also be a factor in your decision. You can choose from a ton of options for buying Bitcoin in Brazil. Brazilian crypto enthusiasts can choose between local and international exchanges. As adoption grows in the country, Brazil aims to dominate the Bitcoin market in Latin America.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy