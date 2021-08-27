HHS diverting millions in funding marked for vaccine efforts to housing migrant children
FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has notified Congress that it will transfer an additional $589 million, some of which comes from funding marked for COVID-19 vaccination efforts, to its program to shelter unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the U.S. at the southern border — part of more than $4 billion that has been diverted to the program this year.foxwilmington.com
