In Austria, the Christian Democratic People’s Party has confirmed Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as President with a virtually closed majority. In St. Pölten, Lower Austria, Kurz received 99.4% of the vote from delegates at a party conference on Saturday. It was the first time Kurz was due for re-election since taking over as party leader in 2017. By this time, he had already won over 98.7 percent of the delegates present.