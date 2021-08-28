Emil Ekiyor Jr. says Alabama running back Trey Sanders will produce in a big way

Kent Gidley / Collegiate Images / Getty Images

Last season, Alabama running back Trey Sanders had his season halted due to an injury suffered in a car accident. Making his return from injury this summer, his teammates are already predicted he’ll produce in a big way.

Specifically, Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. is excited for Sanders to run behind him.

“It’s really exciting to see Trey back out there,” Ekiyor said. “It’s been good to see him bounce back from his injury.

“We all know he had a tough time last year. Just to see him out there breaking tackles, breaking long runs. It has been a really good feeling, so really excited to see what he does this season and I’m sure he’ll produce in a big way.”

In 2020, Sanders spelled Najee Harris to the tune of 30 carries for 134 yards. This season, Sanders’ experience and courageousness will come in handy as he tries to carve out a role in the Crimson Tide backfield.

‘We’re pleased with his progress.’

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Sanders is “very close to being 100-percent” after the car crash that forced him to miss the final stretch of 2020 with a hip injury. Now, as the former five-star running back is entering his redshirt sophomore season, he has a chance to play a bigger role in the offense after the departure of Alabama’s do-it-all running back in Harris.

“[Sanders] hasn’t been limited,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during a preseason press conference. “He’s been doing really, really well. I don’t know how he’s going to continue to develop and progress, but he’s worked hard. He’s doing a good job. We’re very positive and pleased with the progress that he’s made, and we’re very pleased with where he is right now.”

The crash was Sanders’ second major injury at Alabama. The other came in the preseason of 2019 when he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

“We’re pleased with his progress,” Saban said of Sanders. “I’m pleased with his attitude. I see his burst and acceleration coming back and he’s been able to do it and repeat it on a day-to-day basis without having issue.”

Evidently, Saban sees the potential in Sanders that Ekiyor does as well.

A competitive backfield

Sanders ran for 134 yards on 30 attempts last season and made one catch for a loss of two yards. He played mostly with the second-team unit, lining up behind new starting quarterback Bryce Young during the final minutes. Sanders also returned one kick for 17 yards in 2020.

“He continues to work hard, and we’ll see how he continues to develop,” Saban said.

Trey Sanders will compete with senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. and five-star freshman Camar Wheaton for starting reps this season. Others in the backfield include sophomores Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

On3’s James Fletcher III contributed to this article.