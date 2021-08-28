Lee Corso returns to College Gameday, predicts College Football Playoff

Mike Stobe via Getty Images.

Last year, college football looked drastically different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That was especially true for the College GameDay set.

Instead of the traditional in-person set with all of the hosts together, everyone was remote and connected virtually. Now, College GameDay is back to its traditional setup, with a familiar face back in the fold.

Lee Corso has been on College GameDay since it was created in 1987. His return this year is an exciting one, and he started things off by making a prediction for this college football season.

Corso’s College Football Playoff projection

Corso’s four projected teams in the College Football Playoff contain some usual participants, but there is one notable absence in his list.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia are the four teams that Corso believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the end of the season. This means that he does not think that Alabama, the preseason no. 1 team in the country and defending undefeated national champions in 2020, will be there in the end.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia are the second through fifth teams, in order, in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Corso made another prediction, saying that Georgia will win the national championship over Oklahoma.

“They haven’t won the national championship in 41 years,” Corso said just before going on the College GameDay set on Saturday. “It’s time for them to win.”

Corso had a unique but entertaining setup last season

With all of the GameDay hosts spread around and joining the show virtually, there were undoubtedly issues. There is a delay when everyone is talking remotely from their homes, so it wasn’t as easy to have the typical conversations and banter that usually occur on set. Not having the fans there in person was another tough obstacle.

“It was different because of the reaction of the crowd and the reaction of us on the set,” Corso said to Kirk Herbstreit. “It was really challenging, plus I couldn’t talk nearly as much. I couldn’t react to you guys, and that made it a lot harder. It was the best of two worlds. They did a fantastic job at ESPN.”

Despite being virtual, Corso still found a way to entertain everybody on GameDay last season. He had cardboard cutouts of all of the hosts at the desk at his home. It was obviously not the same as actually being together, but Corso still found a way to entertain fans, and entertain his fellow hosts even more.