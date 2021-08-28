Cancel
A’s place Seth Brown on COVID-related injured list, recall Daulton Jefferies

By TC Zencka
 7 days ago
Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletics placed Seth Brown on the injured list after a positive COVID-19 test, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. Daulton Jefferies was recalled from the taxi squad to claim his roster spot.

Brown has been part of the fix in right field after the club lost Ramon Laureano and Stephen Piscotty to a suspension and wrist surgery, respectively. Brown’s walk rate is a little low (8.2 percent) and his strikeout rate is a little high (29.2 percent), but he brings power to the position with a .254 ISO. With 254 plate appearances, the 29-year-old has not been an insubstantial contributor for the A’s, despite just a .219 BABIP that, along with the metrics above, paint Brown as a boom-or-bust type of role player.

Of course, the greater part of the story for Brown is that he’s been strictly a platoon player, with 233 plate appearances coming against right-handers. For that kind of limited usage player, you’d like to see strong splits. But Brown’s 100 wRC+ against righties suggests he’s holding the line as an average bat — but not much more than that.

Without him (and maybe even when he returns), the A’s piece together their final outfield spot with infielders Tony Kemp, Josh Harrison, and Chad Pinder, depending on match-ups. Mark Canha also plays a role in filling this roster spot, as he slides from left to right field depending on who else is in the lineup. The A’s seem more comfortable with Pinder in right, while Kemp and Harrison have taken their turns in left.

As for Jefferies, he’s most likely just an insurance arm in this short interval without Brown. The 26-year-old has served as a starter in all 16 of his outings this year, of which only one took place in the bigs. His arm should be fresh, however, as he hasn’t started a game since August 20 in Triple-A.

