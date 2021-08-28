The weekend’s best deals: Samsung microSD cards, gaming chairs, and more

Otterbox has a new wireless charging power bank that doubles as a portable phone stand. It looks like it’d be great for using your phone when out and about, especially when you want to leave it down but still use it tilted towards you. The power bank charges at 18W and outputs power via the Qi wireless standard at 10W. It has a total capacity of 10,000 mAh. You can use it wired, too, with an output of 18W, as energy is lost when charging wirelessly.