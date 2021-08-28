The weekend’s best deals: Samsung microSD cards, gaming chairs, and more
Our latest Dealmaster includes a nice one-day sale on Samsung microSD cards, as the 256GB and 512GB variants of the company's Evo Select card are down to $28 and $60 at Amazon, respectively. The former discount is the best we've seen since January, while the latter matches the lowest price we've ever tracked. As we've noted before, this certainly isn't the fastest card on the market, but it's reliable and performant enough for most casual needs, making it a good value when it's on sale.arstechnica.com
Comments / 0