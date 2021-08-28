Cancel
'People Expect Immediate Results' - Pep Guardiola Launches Mikel Arteta Defence Following Arsenal Humbling

The Gunners have made an underwhelming start to the new season with successive defeats at the hands of Brentford, Chelsea and City - a run of form that has seen them drop to 20th in the league table.

After sealing an eighth-placed finish last term, Arsenal have managed to strengthen a few key areas in their squad, but the lack of quality and experience was on display in their opening three defeats.

City tore Arsenal apart in their Premier League clash, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who served as assistant coach at the Etihad Stadium for three years, under severe pressure ahead of the first international break of the new campaign.

"All I can say is that we worked two or three years together. What I learned from him (Arteta) is a few times in my life, I could learn many, many things," said Guardiola after his side's win, in an interview with BT Sport.

"He (Arteta) is above and beyond a good manager - he has character, personality, leadership. He's incredibly loved by all of us at City. We were sad when he left.

"Sometimes, people expect results immediately. He (Arteta) is beyond a good manager. They have six, seven, eight, important players injured. If they trust him, he'll do a good job at Arsenal."

A brace from Ferran Torres and strikes from İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri along with some below-par defending by the Gunners ended what turned out to be a pretty one-sided contest with City putting the north Londoners to the sword from start to finish.

Guardiola added: "I am pretty sure the moment (will come when) everything will be back and he (Arteta) will do a job, because he is an excellent manager. I know him, I worked with him," as quoted by Andy Hampson.

Arsenal went down to 10 men against City after Granit Xhaka was sent off after a two-footed challenge on João Cancelo after 35 minutes, and City set fuel to the fire by capitalising on their man advantage as they were too good for the visitors.

