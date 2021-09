Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced its first two cases of COVID-19’s Mu variant in quarantine at two domestic airports in June and July this year. The variants were detected in a woman in her 40s who arrived on June 26 from the United Arab Emirates. Another woman in her 50s who arrived in Japan on July 5 from the U.K. also had the Mu variant, it said. Both women were asymptomatic.