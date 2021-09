-- A 19-year-old Maryland Heights woman suffered minor injuries in Cole County when the the car she was riding in ran off the road and hit a ditch late Friday evening. The patrol reported Samaya Peterson was a passenger in a Kia Optima that about 9:10 p.m., was westbound on U.S. 50 at Murphy Ford Road. The driver missed a turn and ran off the right side of the road, where the Optima struck a ditch.