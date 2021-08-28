Cancel
NFL

Minshew Mania moves on as Jaguars trade beloved QB to Eagles

ESPN
 7 days ago

Minshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded popular backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. The trade allows Jacksonville...

www.espn.com

