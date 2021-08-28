935 calories??

Although there are almost too many popular diets to count, the best diets for men share the same general principles: Eat whole, unprocessed foods like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, nuts, seeds, and legumes, and limit sugar, refined grains, trans fats, fried foods, excessive salt, and alcohol. With these commonalities aside, it’s the specifics and differences in the “rules” or focus of a diet that tend to differentiate one popular diet from another. For example, the Paleo Diet and the Whole30 Diet are nearly identical, except that the Paleo Diet permits certain natural sugars like honey and agave whereas the Whole30 Diet does not.
