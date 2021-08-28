935 calories??

Why can’t I do this? Lose weight for good? I am that person who has tried everything! And everything HAS worked—for awhile. I feel so cliche that I eat for comfort. And the world is a freaking mess. It is for everyone, but everyone does not eat the whole kitchen over it! I am successful at literally everything else. I have worked through my childhood traumas—I will have to be on that forever, but I am not unwilling to face difficult emotions. I was an athlete my whole life. I can’t figure this out. I am the heaviest I have ever been and the most defeated I have ever been. I usually have a plan but I’ve got nothing this time. I just feel tired. And kinda desperate. Each day I feel like I am wearing a fat suit and it feels very uncomfortable and even hurts. But that’s not enough to make me stop eating. I am sober. I just…can’t anymore and I am not sure why. I am not a quitter. But this one has me legitimately stumped.