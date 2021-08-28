Cancel
Weight Loss

935 calories??

By angelathailand
 7 days ago

I just converted your stats - you are 114 pounds at 5' tall. you do not have much to lose. put in a half a pound loss (the slowest rate of loss). when you do not have much to lose, it takes longer and your food logging accuracy is much more important. focus on that.

Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Adding exercise to daily diary

I am starting exercise, so I don't have a lot to enter. But how do you find the exercise for using light weight dumbells for arm exercising? I've searched weights, lifting, strength training. Nothing. Any help would be very appreciated! Thanks!. Replies. Posts: 2,645 Member. Counterintuitive, but you need to...

