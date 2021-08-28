Labor Day Weekend: Campgrounds

Adventure sports can be expensive hobbies. Everything from mountain biking to scuba diving to kite surfing requires hundreds, even thousands, of dollars of gear to get started. That’s a lofty investment for something you might not even like doing. But, why buy when you can rent? Thankfully, a growing number of outdoor companies are getting into the pay-per-use game for outdoor gear. These are the best places to rent outdoor gear in 2021. And if buying all new equipment is too pricey but renting isn’t quite for you, finding a good place to buy used outdoor gear can be a more affordable alternative.