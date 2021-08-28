Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasaw County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 333 AM CDT, Saturday evening local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch are expected in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, IA
City
Oelwein, IA
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Cresco, IA
City
Fayette, IA
City
Rockford, IA
City
Ossian, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Charles City, IA
City
Osage, IA
City
Elma, IA
City
Riceville, IA
City
West Union, IA
County
Chickasaw County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Clermont, IA
City
Nashua, IA
City
Calmar, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Floyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy