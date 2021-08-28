Spaghetti With Mussels, Tomatoes and Pine Nuts

When it comes to Italian cooking, gnocchi has to be one of the most sought-after dishes. Just saying the word "gnocchi" out loud is pretty mouthwatering. You can prepare it with a variety of different sauces, but our personal favorite is a creamy one, which is precisely what this recipe calls for. This hearty dish is filled with spinach, bacon, and cheese, and while it's not guilt-free, it sure is tasty! If you are a fan of gnocchi, then this recipe will be right up your alley. Trust us — you'll want to bookmark this page and make the recipe over and over again.