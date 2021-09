With its 2021 regular season approaching, the Ithaca College women’s soccer team is looking to hit the ground running right out of the gate. In 2019, the Bombers finished 9-7-1 and did not qualify for the Liberty League Tournament after making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Without having a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Melinda Quigg said she believes the team has a real shot at getting back to the Liberty League Tournament and NCAA Tournament this year.