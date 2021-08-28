Approval of City Manager Salary Range

At the Aug. 16, 2021 Brooksville City Council Regular Meeting, Kimberly Price HR Director, proposed a base salary recommendation for the City Manager and was asking for the council to approve. Since it was approved to move forward with the city manager search, HR did a market analysis to make sure they could come up with a competitive salary. She stated, “Based on a City comparative data analysis from similar municipalities, I would recommend a salary range of $84,114.00 to $111,788.20 for the new City Manager.”