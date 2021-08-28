Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos, NM

Nebel: Sharing 18 Months Of Emissions Free Data

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 8 days ago

Tibbar Plasma Technologies, Inc. In January 2020, Tibbar Plasma Technologies went emissions free. We now have a year and a half of data, and I thought that some of the readers of the Post might be interested to know how this has worked out. Our primary motivation for doing this...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Business
Los Alamos, NM
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Natural Gas#Post#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Just Broke the Laser-Fusion Record, Generating 700 Times the US Energy Grid

Thermonuclear weapons may be dangerous, but they're also a mystery. This is why physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's primary laser facility broke their own world record earlier this month when they generated more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power, according to a recent post on the scientific journal Nature. While the energy only lasted for a fraction of a second, it reached a scale equivalent to roughly 700 times the generating capacity of the entire US electrical grid at any given time!
Cell Phonespv-magazine.com

Foldable solar panel for disaster prevention

Anker Japan Co., Ltd., a unit of Chinese electronics company Anker, has launched a foldable solar panel that can be used to repower mobile phones and other electronic devices on the occasion of Japan's Disaster Prevention Day, which commemorates the Great Kanto Earthquake that hit the Kanto region in eastern Japan, including Tokyo, on the same day in 1923.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

MicroSilicon Innovation Recognized by World Oil

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. MicroSilicon’s latest generation of paramagnetic sensing combined with real-time dielectric impedance measurements has been nominated for the “New Horizons” Award at World Oil’s 2021 annual ceremony in Houston, TX. For over 20 years, World Oil has recognized and honored the upstream energy industry’s leading innovators and innovations. Each year, over 300 companies from over 20 countries make submissions. The New Horizon’s award is designed for those companies with a game-changing product, technology or idea that will redefine the industry’s thinking. The winner of the award symbolizes how the industry will operate in the future and serves as a guidepost to the next generation of leadership entering today’s upstream energy sector. MicroSilicon’s Quantum-RF Vision earned its place in this historic record of innovation thanks to its new technology that enables an operator reduce operating costs and improve production by monitoring dynamic changes of well fluid chemistry as the fluid exits the wellhead and enters surface production systems, with particular application to carbon capture and reinjection for enhanced oil recovery.
Energy Industryautomationworld.com

Emerson Combines LNG Inventory Management and Tank Gauging

According to a 2021 report from Insight Partners, the market for liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tanks is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2022 to 2028. This uptick follows directly from the increasing popularity of natural gas as an energy source. Not only is natural gas considered to be the least carbon-intensive fossil fuel, the ability of power plants fueled by natural gas to ramp up and down quickly has allowed for the peaks and troughs in energy generated by wind and solar to be smoothed over with minimal waste. As such, natural gas is often considered an intermediary step between fossil fuels and renewable energy.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Seneca Resources Jumps on “Responsibly Sourced Gas” Bandwagon

Whether we think it’s a good idea or not (we don’t), there is no denying that the Marcellus/Utica industry has collectively jumped off the RSG/ESG cliff. RSG stands for “responsibly sourced gas” and ESG is “environmental, social, governance.” Responding to pressure from investors and customers, most M-U drillers are now making moves to prove the natural gas they produce has been produced using practices that protect the environment. We say the gas has always been produced responsibly and we have nothing further to prove, but hey, who are we? The latest to join the crowd is Seneca Resources. The company announced yesterday will use Project Canary to certify its natural gas.
EnvironmentPosted by
DELCO.Today

Energy Transfer Joins Partnership to Expand Focus on Reducing Environmental Footprint Across Its Operations

Energy Transfer — which operates the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, a natural gas liquids processing facility, and has nearly 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems located in Pennsylvania — has joined The Environmental Partnership. The nonprofit Partnership is a growing coalition of nearly 100 energy companies committed to...
Technologypv-magazine.com

High-voltage non-aqueous hybrid flow battery with novel chemistry

Redox flow batteries (RFBs) have seen their market share for stationary storage increase in recent times and the scientific community is multiplying its efforts to overcome one of the main technical issues that are hindering their deployment on a larger scale — the so-called “crossover.”. This phenomenon, which can cause...
Energy Industryexpressnews.com

Tomlinson: Carbon is damaging the climate, but also critical to clean energy

Carbon is speeding global warming; thank goodness carbon can slow it down. The most frustrating aspect of writing about climate change is how people stake out extreme positions that are more about virtue signaling or profiteering than addressing a global crisis. The most incredulous debate is over the role of hydrocarbons in the transition to a net-zero carbon emissions energy system.
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

New Mexico Environment Department Settles Case With ETC Texas Pipeline

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) entered into a settlement agreement and stipulated final compliance order with ETC Texas Pipeline, Ltd. (ETC) to resolve alleged statutory, regulatory and permit violations at the company’s Jal No. 3 Gas Plant near Jal. NMED cited ETC for illegally emitting more...
BusinessSunderland Echo

Free sign up today: Doing Data Better

On this occasion, the annual event focusing on how data can drive us not only to come out of the pandemic as quickly and sure-footedly as possible, but also on how it can help us to prepare for the possibility of similar occurrences in the future. A joint venture between...
EnvironmentHPCwire

The Climate Crisis and the Data Center: Going Beyond Zero Emissions

With stark reminders of the climate crisis we’ve witnessed over the last few years, there is a rapidly growing call to drive a more environmentally friendly and sustainable path forward. IT is not, and should not be, immune to that call. Consider the following:. A typical data center consumes 50X...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New solar-powered hydrogen tech from Japan

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Artificial Photosynthesis Chemical Process Technology Research Association (ARPChem) are working together with the University of Tokyo, Fujifilm, Toto, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shinshu University, and Meiji University on the implementation of artificial photosynthesis systems. “Developed and demonstrated for the first time in the world: a photocatalyst panel reaction system that connects a two-scale photocatalytic photocatalyst water decomposition panel reactor and a hydrogen/oxygen gas separation module. The test was successful,” reads a statement released by NEDO last week. In August 2019, the partners started a demonstration test of a photocatalytic panel reaction system under natural sunlight outdoors and separated high-purity solar hydrogen from a mixed gas of hydrogen and oxygen generated by decomposing water. The results of the research were published last week in the online version of the scientific journal nature. “Extending our earlier demonstration of a 1 m2 panel reactor system based on a modified, aluminium-doped strontium titanate particulate photocatalyst, we here report safe operation of a 100 m2 array of panel reactors over several months with autonomous recovery of hydrogen from the moist gas product mixture using a commercial polyimide membrane,” the paper reads. “The system, optimized for safety and durability and remaining undamaged upon intentional ignition of recovered hydrogen, reaches a maximum STH of 0.76%.” The researchers said that hydrogen production is inefficient and energy negative overall, but that their findings demonstrate that safe, large-scale photocatalytic water splitting, gas collection and separation system are possible. “To make the technology economically viable and practically useful, essential next steps are reactor and process optimization to substantially reduce costs and improve solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency, photocatalyst stability and gas separation efficiency,” they further explained.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Off-shore PV project with LCOE of €0.15/kWh off the Belgian coast

Netherlands-based start-up Oceans of Energy has announced it will deploy a 3 MW off-shore floating PV array off the Belgian coast in the North Sea. The plant, which the company describes as a full-scale demonstrator, will be co-located with an unspecified wind farm. “This project will bring the cost to €0.15 per kWh,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “In future projects, we expect to deliver clean energy everywhere in the world for less than €0.05 per kWh.”
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

US solar panel shipments rose 33% in 2020

U.S. solar PV module shipments – including imports, exports, and domestic production and sales) – rose by about one-third year on year between 2019 and 2020, according to new figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA reported a record high of 21.8 million peak kW shipped in 2020,...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Taqa mulls oil and gas exit

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) has announced it has initiated a ‘strategic review’ of its oil and gas business. The Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX)-listed energy company said that the review would ‘assess strategic options for the oil and gas division and the optimal course for its future development while taking into consideration the evolution of the global energy industry as it transitions towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.’
Healthibmadison.com

Demonstrating real moxie on health data sharing

In most cases, business owners complain about new government regulations, but sometimes they facilitate business development. Such is the case with new regulations stemming from the 21st Century Cures Act, which have put Madison-based Moxe Health in a more intense phase of helping patients direct how, and with whom, their personal medical data is shared.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Chatr offering 2GB bonus data for six months with new activations

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months with select plans for a limited time. The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35. Chatr notes that bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the six-month period.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Dahej LNG Regasification Terminal, India

Located in Gujarat, India, the Dahej regasification terminal is operated by Petronet LNG Ltd. The terminal started operations in 2004 and is owned by Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Others. With a storage capacity of 0.51 million...
TechnologyZDNet

Vodafone launches unlimited mobile data plan for AU$85 per month

Vodafone has unveiled its ultra+ plan, which it says will provide customers unlimited data at maximum speeds. The plan costs AU$85 per month, and covers the telco's LTE and 5G networks. The company currently describes its 5G footprint as being in "selected areas of major Australian cities", but is dwarfed by Australia's other major carriers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy