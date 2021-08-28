Opinion: $215 M Cal Recall Election is Baseless, Trump-Backed Power Grab

Rep. Barbara Lee | U.S. Congresswoman (D-CA’s 13th Congressional District) Just as it seemed we as a country were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves faced with another challenge as the Delta variant of the virus spreads more rapidly throughout our communities. On top of the pandemic, we are also heading into another fire season while many of our neighbors remain unhoused. We know that low-income Californians, people of color and women who take care of their families while also providing essential care for others are feeling a disproportionate share of these burdens.