On Sept. 14, California residents will have a say in deciding incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate in a recall election that will come in two parts. The first part: Should Newsom be recalled from the office of governor? The second part: Who should be his replacement? All candidates running to be Newsom's replacement will be listed for voters to choose from. According to the Secretary of State website, 46 replacement candidates have qualified for the recall ballot: nine Democrats, 24 Republicans, two Green Party members, one Libertarian and 10 with no party preference. A full list of replacement candidates can be found here.